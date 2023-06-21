Awareness must to avoid heat exhaustion

Islamabad:The number of cases of heat exhaustion, heat syncope, heatstroke, prickly heat, heat cramps, sunburn, and other summer-related ailments is on the rise almost all across Pakistan as the severe heat spell continues to prevail in most parts of the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to many health experts, heat-related ailments are more damaging mainly because of ignorance among the public on various aspects of the illnesses and preventive measures needed to avoid heat injuries. Experts say that people must be aware of the fact that heat stroke is one the most serious heat injuries, having a mortality rate from 10 to 80 per cent. It results from failure of heat-regulating mechanisms and is characterized by very high body temperature which may rise up to 105.1 Fahrenheit or 40.6-degree centigrade with profound disturbances including convulsions, coma, dry hot skin, with no sweating or sometimes excessive sweating. It can be fatal even if the patient is taken quickly to a hospital. The treatment of heat stroke consists of rapidly cooling the body in an ice water bath till the temperature falls below 38.9-degree centigrade.

It is worth mentioning here high body temperature caused by a fever is different from a high body temperature because of some heat-related illnesses as the fever is the body’s reaction to some infection while heat-related illness causes high body temperature when the body can not transfer heat effectively or when external heat gain is excessive. Heat exhaustion is a milder illness than heat stroke which is generally caused by imbalance or inadequate replacement of water and salts lost in perspiration due to thermal stress. Its symptoms include dizziness, weakness, and fatigue and it may be severe enough to require hospitalization, especially in the elderly. Treatment of it is only a replacement of fluid and electrolytes balance.

Heat syncope (fainting) occurs due to the lowering of blood pressure because heat causes blood vessels to expand or dilate as a result of which the body fluids move into the legs because of gravity. In this condition, less blood goes to the heart and less amount of blood goes to the brain. Treatment of syncope is simple. The patient is made to lie in the shade with the head slightly down. Recovery occurs usually within five to 10 minutes.

Heat rash (prickly heat) occurs when the sweat ducts to the skin become blocked or swell while heat cramps occur due to heavy muscular work in high temperatures and humidity in which a patient feels pain in muscles. The cause of heat cramps is the loss of sodium and chloride in the blood. By taking sufficient fluids and avoiding high temperatures for longer periods of time, the condition can be avoided. Experts say that to avoid heat-related disorders, people need to take certain precautionary measures and must avoid hot environments and exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day as much as possible.