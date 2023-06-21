Directive to ensure cleanliness on Eid days

LAHORE:Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed that the municipal officers should ensure their presence in the field for timely disposal of the hides of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Presiding over a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office during his visit to Sheikhupura, he said on the occasion of Eidul Azha, the chief officers of the municipal bodies should work in coordination with the officers of the district administration. “No negligence will be tolerated in providing a clean environment to the citizens on the occasion of Eidul Azha’, warned the minister. He said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assigned the duties of ministers regarding Eid arrangements. “Today my visit to Sheikhupura is a link in this chain”, he said.

The caretaker minister also reviewed the progress in development projects and monsoon arrangements during the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Taimur briefed the provincial minister. Ibrahim Hassan Murad directed that all ongoing development projects across the district should be completed in time with transparency, quality and speed. He said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, “We are improving working capacity of local government department. Providing the best and modern municipal services to the citizens is a top priority. The local bodies should use all possible resources for the welfare of the citizens”.