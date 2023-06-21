Benazir Bhutto paid tribute

LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza Tuesday paid tribute to former PM and PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto on her 70th birth anniversary and resolved that the nation had to end the politics of hatred and anarchy to keep the country united.

In his message issued here Tuesday, Hassan Murtaza said terrorists, dictators, and cowards had assassinated her. But, she lives on in the hearts and minds of the people of her country and across the world. He also said it is the need of the hour that we should implement Charter of Democracy signed by former PM Benazir Bhutto and PMLN Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif, in 2006.

However, Murtaza said the legacy of the Charter has been overshadowed by the controversial entry of Imran Khan into the political arena.

He said it was the visionary leadership of Benazir Bhutto that envisaged policies particularly focusing on women’s rights and empowerment, aiming at their increased participation for the sake of national development. Former MPA Sania Kamran said Benazir Bhutto was a politician with international stature, adding she took the country towards progress and prosperity.