IG greets DIG on arrival at CPO after recovery

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has paid tributes to Ghazi officers who were injured while protecting the life and property of the citizens and controlling law and order.



The IG said DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi was severely injured on May 9. He said Punjab Police is a force of such brave and dutiful officers who never hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the life and property of the citizens. He expressed these views while talking to DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi at the CPO here Tuesday on his arrival after his recovery. Dr Usman Anwar hugged him and kissed his forehead.



