IG greets DIG on arrival at CPO after recovery

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has paid tributes to Ghazi officers who were injured while protecting the life and property of the citizens and controlling law and order.
The IG said DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi was severely injured on May 9. He said Punjab Police is a force of such brave and dutiful officers who never hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the life and property of the citizens. He expressed these views while talking to DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi at the CPO here Tuesday on his arrival after his recovery. Dr Usman Anwar hugged him and kissed his forehead.
LAHORE:Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed that the municipal officers should ensure...
LAHORE:The Babar Ali Foundation has pledged its generous support for LUMSx, a digital learning platform launched by...
LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza Tuesday paid tribute to former PM and...
LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said quality of universities can be further improved by utilising...
LAHORE:The Punjab government is contemplating introducing an innovative auction system for issuance of wheat to flour...
LAHORE:Intermediate Part-1 First Annual Examination 2023 held across all the nine education boards of Punjab ended on...