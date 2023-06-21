Administrative skills can improve varsities’ quality: minister

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said quality of universities can be further improved by utilising administrative skills. The Vice Chancellor's Leadership and Training Conference is being organised by PHEC.

The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education is introducing a leadership programme for doctors. The minister participated as a special guest in a conference organised by Punjab Higher Education Commission on Leadership and Management of Vice Chancellors at a local hotel here on Tuesday. The four-day leadership conference was inaugurated by Dr Javed Akram. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Shahid Munir and vice-chancellors of various universities participated in the conference. Chairperson PHEC Professor Dr Shahid Munir highlighted the objectives of the Vice Chancellors' Leadership Conference.

The minister said that the quality of universities can be further improved by utilising administrative skills. The Vice Chancellor's Leadership and Training Conference is being organised by PHEC. The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education is also introducing a leadership programme for doctors. We are trying to provide better health facilities to the patients coming to the government hospitals of Punjab. Patients coming to government hospitals are the most important for us. Patients who come to government hospitals are treated as their dear ones, he said. He said that a leader always creates leaders. I have had the opportunity to serve humanity in many countries. Leadership is needed to make any organisation successful.

A good leader makes a good vice-chancellor. Being a teacher is more important to me than a minister. Trust is the basis of any relationship. In this conference, the participants will get a lot of opportunity to learn, he said.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir said that the purpose of the training of vice-chancellors is to improve the efficiency of responsibilities and administrative skills.