Inter exams end

LAHORE:Intermediate Part-1 First Annual Examination 2023 held across all the nine education boards of Punjab ended on Tuesday.

On the last day, the papers of Islamiat optional and Adib Alim were held. Around 753,214 candidates appeared in the annual examination under the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) for which 2,502 examination centres were established. All examination centres were closely monitored during the examination.

Apart from Secretary Higher Education Javed Akhtar Mahmood, all commissioners and deputy commissioners visited the examination centres.

As a result of which, cases were registered against 44 candidates for copying illegal sources and 18 candidates were held for impersonating. The practical exam for Intermediate Part-2 will be starting from tomorrow (22 June).