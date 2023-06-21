Illegal structures razed, sealed

LAHORE:On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted a grand operation against encroachments and illegal constructions at the parking space at Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town.
During the operation, illegal constructions, sheds and boards were demolished from more than 16 shops, well-known brands, restaurants, food points, plazas and other commercial properties.
More than 12 properties, including famous restaurants and brands located on Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town were sealed.
Encroachments, sheds and illegal constructions were not removed from the parking space despite repeated notices, said Asad Zaman, Director Town Planning and head of the operation.
