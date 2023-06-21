Boy pushed down the stairs by Qari dies

LAHORE:An eight-year-old student who was pushed down the stairs of the seminary by his Qari in the Raiwind area died on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Samar studied in a seminary and stayed at night there also. One night, his Qari attempted to assault him.

However, the victim resisted and started making hue and cry.

On failure, the Qari pushed him down the stairs to cover up his crime. The victim was shifted to hospital where he died.

Man hit to death

A man died in a road accident while another was injured in Manga Mandi.

Reportedly, two motorcyclists who worked as security guards were riding a bike and going somewhere. As they reached Multan Road, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle. As a result, the victims fell down and injured. They were shifted to hospital but a victim later identified as Nadeem died. His body was moved to morgue.

In another incident reported in Sherakot, a 60-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The victim identified as Fazal Muhammad lived in a house alone. On the day of the incident, he was found dead. police removed the body to morgue.

Two women commit suicide

Two women committed suicide in the provincial capital in two different incidents. The first case was reported in South Cantonment where a 30-year-old woman set herself ablaze after a dispute with her in-laws.

The other case was reported in Hanjarwal. The woman identified as Sajawal was frustrated due to personal issues. She was so depressed on the day of the incident that she swallowed poisonous pills. Her condition deteriorated and was shifted to hospital but could not survive. Police removed the bodies to morgue.