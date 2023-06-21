Prisons Dept to provide Internet service to inmates

LAHORE:Following the instructions issued by Punjab caretaker CM, Punjab Prisons Department has decided to provide Internet service to the inmates as a pilot project.

Initially, at least 10 computers each have been installed in both jails of the provincial capital. The inmates will be provided an access to 22 websites.

The computes have been set up in children barracks in Camp Jail and carpet factory in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The project if successful will be replicated in the other jails throughout the province.

PSCA trains 50 Dolphin Force cops

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has taken a significant stride in addressing crime and ensuring effective patrolling within the city. The authority trained 50 officers from the Dolphin Force on the utilisation of cutting-edge equipment and software installed in the vehicles of the Police Response Unit. The vehicles will contain comprehensive records of criminals, providing the added convenience of immediate checks on any suspicious individuals or passengers.