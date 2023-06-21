Prisons Dept to provide Internet service to inmates

LAHORE:Following the instructions issued by Punjab caretaker CM, Punjab Prisons Department has decided to provide Internet service to the inmates as a pilot project.
Initially, at least 10 computers each have been installed in both jails of the provincial capital. The inmates will be provided an access to 22 websites.
The computes have been set up in children barracks in Camp Jail and carpet factory in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The project if successful will be replicated in the other jails throughout the province.
PSCA trains 50 Dolphin Force cops
Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has taken a significant stride in addressing crime and ensuring effective patrolling within the city. The authority trained 50 officers from the Dolphin Force on the utilisation of cutting-edge equipment and software installed in the vehicles of the Police Response Unit. The vehicles will contain comprehensive records of criminals, providing the added convenience of immediate checks on any suspicious individuals or passengers.
LAHORE:Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed that the municipal officers should ensure...
LAHORE:The Babar Ali Foundation has pledged its generous support for LUMSx, a digital learning platform launched by...
LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza Tuesday paid tribute to former PM and...
DIG operations was injured in May 9 riots
LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said quality of universities can be further improved by utilising...
LAHORE:The Punjab government is contemplating introducing an innovative auction system for issuance of wheat to flour...