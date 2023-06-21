 
Wednesday June 21, 2023
Lahore

Pesticide dealers call off strike

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE:Pesticide dealers have called off strike after negotiation with government. Mubashar Naeem, an office-bearer, said that following a successful strike over what he called arbitrary raids against pesticide sellers and manufacturers, government held talks with their representatives. It was decided that a committee had been set up to look into demand of the association.