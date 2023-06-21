Pesticide dealers call off strike

LAHORE:Pesticide dealers have called off strike after negotiation with government. Mubashar Naeem, an office-bearer, said that following a successful strike over what he called arbitrary raids against pesticide sellers and manufacturers, government held talks with their representatives. It was decided that a committee had been set up to look into demand of the association.
LAHORE:Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has directed that the municipal officers should ensure...
LAHORE:The Babar Ali Foundation has pledged its generous support for LUMSx, a digital learning platform launched by...
LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza Tuesday paid tribute to former PM and...
DIG operations was injured in May 9 riots
LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said quality of universities can be further improved by utilising...
LAHORE:The Punjab government is contemplating introducing an innovative auction system for issuance of wheat to flour...