CM annoyed at grim situation at Shahdara hospital

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara here Tuesday.

What the chief minister witnessed in the hospital was disheartening—bare shelves in the pharmacy, absence of necessary medical supplies such as drip sets, disprin and injections. The hospital's AC was turned off to patients and surprisingly, the doctors' rooms' ACs were functional but the duty doctors were nowhere to be found.

The CM also witnessed that a patient was nebulising another patient instead of the nurses. Even in the emergency, medicines had to be procured externally and to make matters worse, the air conditioning system was non-functional. The patients and their attendants presented complaints before the CM and showed the receipts of medicines bought from outside. On witnessing this appalling situation, Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger and strongly reprimanded the Deputy Medical Superintendent on duty who failed to answer any of the chief minister's inquiries and even the pharmacy lacked essential medicines. The chief minister thoroughly inspected various sections, including the emergency, children ward, pharmacy, surgical ward, and blood bank. He observed that the air conditioning units were switched off, subjecting the patients to uncomfortable heat.

Expressing his deep dismay over the situation, Mohsin Naqvi remarked that keeping the air conditioning off during extreme heat was ludicrous. 'It was very disheartening to see the conditions at Shahdara Hospital,' he commented and pledged immediate action to improve the facilities and vowed to hold those accountable for the dire circumstances.

He directed Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Javed Akram to promptly visit the hospital. Additionally, Fatima Jinnah Medical University VC Dr Khalid Masood Gondal was asked to arrive at the hospital to monitor the situation and work towards its improvement. Mohsin Naqvi directed Dr Khalid Masood Gondal to remain in the hospital until further notice. During the inspection, the CM interacted with patients and their attendants, seeking their feedback on the treatment facilities. Both patients and their attendants expressed their dismay regarding the state of affairs. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and DC Rafia Haider were also present.

Traders delegation calls on caretaker CM

A delegation representing traders met the caretaker CM and discussed their concern and extended their congratulations on the presentation of a tax-free budget. Assuring the delegation, the CM reiterated his unwavering commitment to resolving their issues promptly.

In an effort to enforce court decisions regarding the restriction of processions and rallies on Mall Road, the CM directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to ensure strict compliance with the ban. Additionally, he emphasised the need for expediting the completion of development work on Badami Bagh Road. The CM affirmed that comprehensive reforms would be introduced to enhance the vehicle registration system in Punjab, drawing inspiration from Islamabad's successful model. He highlighted the importance of implementing effective measures to improve traffic management and tackle encroachments on Multan Road. Furthermore, the provision of solar systems to small traders on convenient instalment plans would also be assessed, he added. Addressing the concerns of market roads, maintenance and streetlights in the Gulberg area, Mohsin Naqvi ordered to promptly resolve these issues. In line with the proposal to construct parking plazas in markets, he directed the Lahore commissioner and officials concerned to identify suitable land for these facilities and submit a report.