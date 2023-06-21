SHC issues notices to ECP, Wahab on plea against mayor’s election

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on a petition seeking declaration the mayoral election and appointment of Wahab as mayor by the commission as unconstitutional as he was not a chosen representative of the people.

Petitioner Mohammad Amir Khan submitted that the Sindh government introduced an amendment to the local government laws after the second phase of the local government elections in the province and allowed unelected persons to contest the elections to the slots of mayor and deputy mayor of the metropolitan and district corporations, which was against the spirit of Constitution and the local government laws.

The petitioner’s counsel, Tariq Mansoor, submitted that the impugned amendment and the notification of the appointment of Karachi’s mayor issued by the ECP was against the Objectives Resolution, constitutional commandments and constitutional limitations, and it was therefore tantamount to and prima facie colourable legislation with a predetermined mindset in the LG election process. The court was requested to declare the amendment to Section 18-B as unlawful and unconstitutional. A high court division bench, headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the ECP and Wahab and fixed the hearing for June 22 when an identical matter is already fixed for hearing.