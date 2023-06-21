Ronaldo keen to play for Portugal

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday he would "never give up" playing for Portugal as he prepares to make his 200th international appearance against Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying.
The 38-year-old set a new men´s international record when he won his 197th cap against Liechtenstein in March.
"I will never give up coming here (to the Portugal national team), because it´s always a dream," he told a press conference in Reykjavik ahead of Tuesday´s match.
"Reaching 200 international matches isn´t for just anyone, it shows the love I have for my country and my team."
Ronaldo has scored four goals in three games since Roberto Martinez took over as Portugal coach earlier this year, but failed to find the net in last week´s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.
"It would be spectacular to crown my 200th international game with a goal," added Ronaldo, the all-time men´s record international scorer with 122 goals.
"I´m not chasing records, they´re chasing me. I´m happy because it´s part of my motivation to continue at the highest level with the team. "It´s something I never thought I´d accomplish." Martinez confirmed that the striker, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, would start the game.
BERLIN: Elena Rybakina won her opening match in straight sets on Tuesday at the grass event in Berlin, a warm up for...
LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is eagerly waiting for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next...
LAHORE: Pakistan football team on Tuesday evening flew out of Mauritius for Bengaluru to face hosts India in their...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination has unanimously urged the Prime...
COLOMBO: Pakistan will return to Sri Lanka to play two Tests next month as part of the next ICC World Championship,...
ISLAMABAD: The de-notified Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Haider Hussain and his accomplices were asked to...