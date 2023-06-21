Wimbledon champ Rybakina wins Berlin opener

BERLIN: Elena Rybakina won her opening match in straight sets on Tuesday at the grass event in Berlin, a warm up for her Wimbledon title defence in July.

The Kazakh world number three beat Polina Kudermetova 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the last 16. After winning the first game, Rybakina had to wait three hours as a thunderstorm swept across the German capital before play could resume. An Australian Open finalist in January, the 24-year-old was one of the favourites for the French Open but pulled out early due to illness. The WTA tournament in Berlin, taking place just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon, is a star-studded event.