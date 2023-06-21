Naseem eagerly waiting for Sri Lanka Test challenge

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is eagerly waiting for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Speaking to reporters during training here, Shah, who is in Pakistan's 16-member squad for the series, acknowledged the challenges of playing on Sri Lankan soil.

"Our preparations are on the right track for the Sri Lanka series. Playing in hot weather is a challenge, but as professionals, we need to be prepared for it," Shah stated.

He also emphasised the significance of performing well in Test cricket, saying it tests a player's skills and fitness, ultimately benefiting performance in limited-overs formats. "Bowling long spells in Test cricket enhances your performance in limited-overs formats as well," he explained.

Shah expressed his desire to excel and enjoy success in all three formats of the game, saying that a player must perform consistently across all formats to be considered among the world's best.