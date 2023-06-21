NA body recommends strong action on hockey report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has unanimously urged the Prime Minister’s (PM) High-Profile Committee hockey affairs headed by Khawaja Asif to approve the stalwarts’ recommendations forwarded to them by the concerned ministry.

In what turned out to be an inspirational committee meeting chaired by Nawab Sher Waseer and other members, it was agreed that the four-member committee recommendations are more than enough to set the hockey fortunes on the right track. “I will personally talk to Khawaja Asif and suggest that he approve these findings in letter and spirit. I am obliged to the stalwarts including Akhtar Rasool, Shahnaz Sheikh and Islahuddin Siddiqui who have worked hard on finalizing the report. They are the face of the country’s hockey and they have proved it. We will have to respect their findings.”

Nawab Sher Waseer said that all members agreed that the recommendations were finalized considering the ground realities.

Minister Ehsanur Rehman Mazari said that the Ministry a few days back had submitted the finalized report with a high profile committee headed by Khawaja Asif. “I am also a member of the Committee that includes Ayaz Sadiq. I have requested Khawaja Asif to convene the committee meeting so that the report should be considered. The PM has given all the powers to the high-profile committee to decide on the future of hockey in the country,” he said.

All NA Committee members backed Nawab Sher Waseer and Minister IPC’s observations.

“We have immense respect for the hockey stalwarts. Their findings and recommendations will help hockey stand on its feet,” members observed.

Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai on the occasion gave all the details of the financial support the PHF has received during the last eights years. “Besides one billion that had gone directly from the federal government, Sindh government, Army Chief, Hockey Club shops rent and sponsors income have generated billions of rupees. What hockey has gained in return is the fall in ranking from world No 6 to 16. Failing to qualify for the Olympics twice in a row. There are numerous serious audit objections which were not settled as yet. Every official has made hay while the sun shone.”

He maintained that the Federal Government did not recognize the federation and had already de-notified it. “We don’t recognize PHF neither we were part of the election that the body had conducted.”

Yet some members objected to why Rs25 million were doled out by the PSB to the defunct federation.

“That was more because players were not getting the support they deserve and to fulfill international commitment.”

Dr Mehreen Bhutto, Rana Mubashir and Robina Irfan inquired why the federation was still working and why no action was taken against them. “The PHF officials must be made answerable.”