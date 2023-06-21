Australia beat England by two wickets in first Ashes Test

BIRMINGHAM: Australia beat England by two wickets to win a thrilling first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Australia were struggling at 227-8, still 54 runs shy of a victory target of 281, when skipper Pat Cummins was joined in the middle by tailender Nathan Lyon.

But the pair´s unbroken stand of 55 saw Ashes holders Australia home, with Cummins hitting the winning boundary to finish on 44 not out after opener Usman Khawaja had made a painstaking 65 to follow his first-innings 141.

Lyon was unbeaten on 16, with Australia now 1-0 up in this five-match series as they bid for a first Ashes campaign triumph on English soil in 22 years.After Tuesday´s morning session was washed out by rain, Australia lost both nightwatchman Scott Boland and frontline batsman Travis Head when play finally got underway. But at tea Australia were 183-5, needing a further 98 runs to reach a target of 281, with 38 overs remaining in the last session.

Khawaja, who ended his decade-long wait for an Ashes hundred in England with 141 in the first innings, was 56 not out and all-rounder Cameron Green unbeaten on 22 in an unbroken stand of 40.

Australia resumed on 107-3 after veteran England seamer Stuart Broad had removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, the world´s two top-ranked Test batsmen, late on Monday´s fourth day.

But Khawaja was still there on 34 and by taking guard on Tuesday the 36-year-old became only the second Australian, after Kim Hughes at Lord´s in 1980, to bat on all five days of a Test.

England won the toss

England 1nd Innings 393/8d

Australia 1nd Innings 386

England 2nd Innings 273

Australia 2nd Innings

Khawaja b Stokes 65

Warner c Bairstow b Robinson 36

Labuschagne c Bairstow b Broad 13

Smith c Bairstow b Broad 6

Boland c Bairstow b Broad 20

Head c Root b Ali 16

Green b Robinson 28

Carey c & b Root 20

Pat Cummins (c) not out 44

Nathan Lyon not out 16

Extras: (lb 10, nb 8) 18

Total: 92.3 Ov (RR: 3.04) 282/8

Did not bat: Josh Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-61 (David Warner, 17.4 ov), 2-78 (Marnus Labuschagne, 21.3 ov), 3-89 (Steven Smith, 25.3 ov), 4-121 (Scott Boland, 37.2 ov), 5-143 (Travis Head, 44.5 ov), 6-192 (Cameron Green, 63.4 ov), 7-209 (Usman Khawaja, 71.6 ov), 8-227 (Alex Carey, 80.3 ov)

Bowling: James Anderson 17-1-56-0, Stuart Broad 21-3-64-3, Ollie Robinson 18.3-7-43-2, Moeen Ali 14-2-57-1, Joe Root 15-2-43-1, Ben Stokes 7-2-9-1

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Marais Erasmus