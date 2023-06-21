Zaka, Mustafa on board as MC ceases to exist

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has nominated Zaka Ashraf for the position of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman for a period of three-years in office.

Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday’s name were approved by the PM as two members for the PCB Board of Governors in an electoral college of 10 that will elect the new chairman within next week.

The notification issued by Sarah Saeed Special Secretary to Prime Minister says: “The Prime Minister has seen and, in his capacity as Patron of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and in terms of Article 10111(d) of the PCB's Constitution 2014, is pleased to nominate the following for appointment as Members on Board of Governors of PCB:

i. Mr. Muhammad Zaka Ashraf former Chairman, PCB; and, ii. Mr. Mustafa Ramday, Advocate Supreme Court. Further necessary action shall be taken accordingly.”

Four regions, four departments and two nominees from the PM will cast their votes in the PCB Chairman Election to be supervised by the Election Commissioner Ahmad Shahzad. Secretary IPC will be the eleventh member of the Board.

Meanwhile, the Ministry on Tuesday morning has de-notified the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee headed by Najam Sethi.

“The PCB MC’s two month tenure has expired during the midnight between June 19 and June 20, therefore the MC is no longer in-charge starting from June 20,” the IPC official said.

The IPC also issued a notification which reads “In continuation of this Ministry's Notifications of even numbers dated 22d December, 2022 and 23rd April, 2023, the extended tenure of the management committee of PCB stands completed. On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate. The affairs of PCB are hereby handed over to the Election Commissioner appointed by Patron of PCB vide this Ministry's Notification of even number dated 24nd February, 2023,” the notification says.

That means that all the decisions if taken by the MC on or after June 20 will not be legal.

Later talking to The News, the Minister IPC Ehsanur Rehman said that there was no legal status of the Committee starting with the dawn of June 20.

“The PCB MC in office expires on June 19 and any decision taken on June 20 is not legal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aamir Sohail, former Test cricketer has also served a legal notice on the PCB MC for holding illegal MC meetings late on Tuesday. “The PCB MC cannot hold meetings on June 20 and such meetings will be illegal,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.