Pakistan Squash Federation AGM on 26th

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is holding its Annual General Meeting on June 26 at its headquarters in Islamabad.

According to the official notification, the federation has shared the proposed agenda of the AGM, to be held on 26th, with its affiliated units.

The agenda items include award of trophies for Pride of Performance; confirmation of the minutes of last AGM; Senior Vice President/Executive Director Report; balance sheet, accounts and their confirmation; and budget for the forthcoming year and its approval.

It is worth adding here that the AGM was scheduled earlier this year but it got postponed.

“The current secretary of PSF will be replaced in the current AGM as he has been promoted,” said a source.

The source added that current secretary Zafaryab had many plans when he assumed the position last year but he is now leaving the federation without creating any impact. “He planned some changes in the squash scenario of the country for better and for that he hired a very good coach but unfortunately the coach’s potential was not utilised properly due to internal politics,” said the source.

The source added that now the things at PSF have gone back to square one and it seems the new management including the current SVP will have to work hard to steer the game out of crisis.

It is pertinent to mention here that this year Pakistani players have skipped important international events including British Open, World Championship, and Asian Individual Championship.

“It is quite sad that Pakistani players did not participate in such big events this year,” said former world number 6 Umar Hayat Khan while talking to ‘The News’.

"It should be investigated why we did not have any representation from the country at such big events because it was impossible for us to skip any event in our times," he added.