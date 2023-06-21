LAHORE: Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs in the second semi-final of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Wet outfield caused a delayed start as the match was reduced to nine overs per side. Batting first, Bangladesh A managed to score 59 for seven in nine overs. Nahida Akter top-scored for her side with a 16-ball 21, which included three fours and one six. For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers with three for 10 runs from two overs. Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir bagged two wickets for six runs.

Pakistan fell short of Bangladesh’s total by six runs as they scrambled to 53 for four. Opening batter Eyman Fatima top-scored for her side with 18 off 15 deliveries, smashing two fours and a six. Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan took two wickets for 13 runs from two overs.