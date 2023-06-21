China blocks India’s bid to tag 26/11 plotter as terrorist

BEIJING: China on Tuesday blocked a move at the UN Security Council by India and the US to designate suspect Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Sajid Mir, wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai attacks, as a global terrorist, people familiar with the matter said.

The US and India had sought the listing of Mir under the 1267 al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee so that he would be subjected to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

The block by China follows its use of a “technical hold” to stymie a similar move by India and the US last year, the people cited above said.

Mir has already been designated a terrorist under the laws of India and the US.

The US treasury department designated Mir as a specially designated global terrorist in 2012 and a reward of $5 million was offered for him under the US Rewards for Justice programme.

There was no official word on the development from Indian officials.