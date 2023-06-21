Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp

MANZA, Albania: Albanian police on Tuesday raided a camp home to members of an Iranian opposition movement, with local media reporting that the group is suspected of orchestrating cyberattacks against foreign institutions.

The Ashraf 3 camp northwest of Tirana has been home for a decade to thousands of members of the People´s Mujahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI), exiled opponents of the government in Tehran.

Police said in a statement they had acted on the orders of the Albanian judiciary due to the “violation of agreements and commitments” made by the group “when they settled in Albania solely for humanitarian purposes”.

Local media reported that the police operation was part of an investigation into cybercrime and that officers seized computers.

Media reports said that when police arrived at the camp hundreds of PMOI members tried to repel the officers. The group accused the police of using pepper spray.