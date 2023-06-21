Vienna airport officials rescue 90 reptiles

VIENNA: Vienna airport customs officials have rescued almost 90 reptiles, mostly geckos, crammed into boxes inside several bags, Austria´s finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The animals -- 85 geckos of various species, two snakes and two scorpions -- were worth some 47,000 euros ($51,000) in total and found in three transport boxes on May 23, the ministry said.
A 50-year-old Czech citizen is suspected of illegally transporting the animals on a flight from Addis Ababa to Vienna, it added.
When questioned, the man said the reptiles were “worthless”, insisting he only took the geckos to feed the snakes.
