Swiss museum offers reward for missing paintings

ZURICH: Kunsthaus Zurich, one of Switzerland´s top art museums, is offering a 10,000 Swiss franc ($11,100) reward for information that could help it track down two missing paintings, police said on Tuesday.

The museum has lost trace of two small artworks: one by Flemish painter Robert van den Hoecke and the other by Dutch Golden Age artist Dirck de Bray.

“Kunsthaus Zurich has been missing two valuable paintings since the end of December 2022. According to initial investigations by the Zurich cantonal police, a theft has taken place,” the force said in a statement.

“Kunsthaus Zurich is offering a reward of up to 10,000 Swiss francs for information that leads to the investigation of the crime or the recovery of the paintings.”