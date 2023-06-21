Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution

KABUL: A convicted murderer was shot dead on Tuesday in the grounds of a mosque in provincial Afghanistan, officials said, the second public execution since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

“He was executed in public in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, centre of Laghman province, so that he could suffer and become a lesson for others,” said a statement.

It named the murderer as “Ajmal, son of Naseem”, adding he had killed five people.

An official at the provincial information and culture department told AFP around 2,000 people watched the execution -- including relatives of Ajmal´s victims -- and that the sentence and execution were carried out in accordance with sharia law.