REER index rises to 87.1 in May

KARACHI: Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate (REER), depicting rupee value against a basket of trading partner currencies, appreciated to 87.1 in May from 86.5 last month, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) figures showed on Tuesday.

REER is a measure of how much value currency has gained or lost in terms of inflation with a basket of trading currencies. However, analysts said that given Pakistan’s ongoing dollar scarcity, a 1.5 percent month-on-month gain in REER in May is currently immaterial. The availability of dollar liquidity in Pakistan is currently the major crisis.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank currently stand at $4 billion. These reserves are barely enough to cover one month of imports.

During the trading hours on Tuesday, the rupee stayed stable against the dollar, whereas in the interbank market, the rupee ended at 287.22 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 287.26.

The currency gained 2 rupees to close at 292 per dollar in the open market. Analysts predictedthat the reserves would decrease by June 30 in the absence of bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because at least $900 million in debt is due to be repaid this month.

According to recent reports, the country’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is currently in final discussions with the IMF to wrap up the ninth review.

The main topics of discussion are how to persuade the IMF to accept the already-arranged $4 billion in financing and how to implement the necessary changes to the federal budget for 2023-24 in order to satisfy the IMF's requirements.

Additionally, efforts are underway to encourage friendly countries to fulfil their committed financial contributions, independent of the IMF programme.

“The forthcoming days will test our relationship with these nations, as they will determine whether they will support us without doubting our commitment to implementing structural reforms aimed at revitalising the economy,” said Chase Securities in a note.

Pakistan has reported a current account surplus of $255 million in May, compared with $78 million a month earlier. The increase in the current account surplus can be attributed to administrative measures implemented to curtail imports, which have become necessary for managing our external finances amidst the current challenging circumstances.