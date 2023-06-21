Foreign direct investment falls 21pc in July-May

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment inflows dropped by 21 percent in 11 months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period the previous year, State Bank of Pakistan data showed.

The decline in FDI is not a good sign for the country facing default odds amid a delay in the resumption of the International Monetary Fund programme.

The country drew in $1.3 billion of FDI in July-May'23, compared with $1.6 billion in the same period the last year, SBP reported late Monday.

Net FDI slightly increased 6 percent to $150 million in May, 2023, from $141 million a year earlier.

The central bank data showed investment inflows from China, which has the highest share in Pakistan’s total FDI, fell 13 percent to $374 million in July-May FY2023, while investments by Swiss (Switzerland) firms rose 8 percent to $140 million.

Inflows into the financial sector from foreign investors were $280 million in 11MFY23, a decrease of 27 percent from the $384 million in the same period the last year.

Investments in the oil and gas exploration sector dropped 25 percent to $140 million in the 11 months from $187 million a year earlier. The amount invested in the power sector decreased by 7 percent to $549 million.

Political and economic prospects of Pakistan worry foreign investors. IMF's criticism on Pakistan’s Budget’24 indicates that there is a growing possibility that the lender would decide against providing long-awaited assistance before the bailout programme's expiration at the end of June, according to analysts.

This would greatly increase the likelihood of default by resulting in asevere dollar deficit for the first half of the fiscal year, which begins in July, and maybe for longer. Additionally, it would increase the possibility of fiscal 2024 seeing substantially weaker growth, as well as greater inflation and interest rates.

A decline in FDI is also occurring globally amid multiple events such as the Russia-Ukraine war, rising food and energy prices, financial unrest, and debt pressures. The momentum for global FDI waned in 2022 and projects came under strain.

The outlook for global FDI in 2023 appears weedy. Negative or slow growth in many economies further deteriorating financing conditions, investor uncertainty in the face of multiple crises and, especially in developing countries, increasing debt-related risks would put significant downward pressure on FDI, said Pakistan Economic Survey for FY2023, which was released this month.