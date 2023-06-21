Green energy transition to power crisis

Islamabad: In the grip of an extreme weather recently, parts of southwest Pakistan are pummelling by heatwave that reach 50 degree Celsius on June 16. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that it is consistent with climate change.

Even worse, the country has also faced severe power outages, with some rural areas getting as few as six hours of electricity a day.

To increase the proportion of green energy in the energy structure to meet Pakistan’s current urgent needs, the development of solar photovoltaic (PV), a key component of both solar charge controllers and inverters can solve the power crisis that has seriously affected industrial production and residents’ lives and optimise the country’s power supply system that heavily relies on fossil fuels.