Golden Jubilee preparations of Constitution: Yadgar-e-Dastoor, Bagh-e-Dastoor envisioned as symbolic initiatives

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Yadgar-e-Dastoor and Bagh-e-Dastoor were envisioned as symbolic initiatives intended to honour, and uphold the principles enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution.

“They will stand as a testament to the country’s unwavering dedication to democracy, justice, and the rule of law,” the NA Speaker said while chairing the 8th meeting of Advisory Committee constituted to oversee the preparations of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution in Parliament House here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the committee thoroughly examined and deliberated upon the proposed designs of Yadgar-e-Dastoor presented by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He said that after extensive consultation and voting among the members, a final design was selected and approved. The meeting also approved the basic design of Bagh-e-Dastoor, but instructed the CDA to present a comprehensive working design that encompasses all aspects.

Furthermore, the concerned body was directed to ensure that the design aligns fully with the fundamental structure of the Constitution.

During discussion on the restoration of the Old National Assembly Hall, he emphasised the necessity for collective efforts from all stakeholders and urged for the immediate commencement of the restoration process.

In response to the suggestion of the NA Speaker, the Advisory Committee formed a two-member committee to oversee the aspects of awarding and technicalities involved in the restoration process.

The Advisory Committee emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to austerity measures during the execution of all commemoration-related activities, as has been practiced in the past.