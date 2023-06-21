Cost of providing healthcare has tripled due to inflation in two years: experts

ISLAMABAD: The cost of providing healthcare services has tripled in Pakistan during the last two years due to an increase in consultation charges, at least a 30 percent hike in medicine prices and a 100 percent rise in charges of diagnostic tests, health experts and officials said on Tuesday.

They said that although the government claims a reduction in the out-of-pocket spending in the healthcare sector following the introduction of the Sehat Sahulat Programme, due to an increase in the cost of healthcare services as a result of hyperinflation, the out-of-pocket spending appears to be increasing in the country.

“As per the government’s own analysis, Pakistan needs to spend at least $28 per person per year for providing an essential health package to people, but at the moment, only $15 per person per year are being spent on health care. As the government lacks financial resources, it needs to come up with innovative ideas, including preventive measures, primary healthcare and public-private partnerships to deal with health crisis,” the vice chancellor of the Health Services Academy (HSA) told a national conference on healthcare financing.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Mahesh Kumar Malani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sehat Sahulat Programme Muhammad Arshad, Vice Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economic (PIDE) Dr Nadeem ul Haq, Vice Chancellor Mohiuddin Islamic University Dr Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, Registrar HAS Dr Tariq Mahmood, Prof Ramesh Kumar, Dr Mohsin Raza and other experts presented their deliberations on healthcare financing in the country.

Prof Shahzad Ali Khan said the federal and provincial governments should prioritize healthcare financing by allocating a higher percentage of their budgets to the health sector for the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, improving service quality, and enhancing the availability of essential medicines to the people.

Urging the authorities to spend more on primary healthcare, he said working on preventive and promotive healthcare instead of spending more on building tertiary-care health facilities and encouraging private health insurance could help in providing better healthcare services and facilities to the people.

SAPM on Health Mahesh Kumar Malani said that although the federal and provincial governments were increasing allocations for health in the budgets every year, due to the increasing cost of health care and the growing burden of disease, the allocations were insufficient and the only solution was focusing on preventive healthcare.

“I would urge the medical varsities and experts to focus more on prevention of diseases as we can’t deal with the growing burden of ailments in our limited resources,” he said and vowed to introduce legislation to promote a healthy lifestyle to lower the burden of preventable diseases in the society.

HSA Registrar Dr Tariq Ali provided an overview of the healthcare financing situation in Pakistan and highlighted that the public sector played a significant role in healthcare financing, mainly through government budgets and subsidies. “But it is a fact that allocated funds for health care are inadequate, resulting in resource limitations and limited-service coverage.”

He said that out of the total health expenditure, 59.4 percent is covered by the private sector, 40 percent by the public sector, and 0.6 percent by donor agencies.

Dr General (retd) Asif Mumtaz Sukhera said philanthropists were spending billions on the provision of healthcare facilities in Pakistan, especially in Karachi, and they should now be convinced to use at least 15 percent of their donations on prevention and health promotion in the country to reduce burden on the tertiary-care health facilities.

“Similarly, we should use the expertise of thousands of female physicians, who are not practizing due to family reasons in Pakistan. This huge workforce can be utilized for the provision of primary healthcare in Pakistan.”

Dr Nadeem ul Haque, PIDE vice chancellor, said that the presence of 300 universities and 100 think tanks should ideally lead to original and innovative ideas. However, he expressed concern that the current practice involves copying ideas from donors, which is not conducive to the national economy. He further highlighted that the country’s growth numbers have become negative for the first time, indicating a challenging situation.

CEO Sehat Sahulat Program Muhammad Arshad claimed that every day 20,000 hospitalizations were being reported under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, and that due to this programme out-of-pocket spending in the healthcare sector decreased significantly.

“Pakistan spends over 1,000 billion rupees on health care, but with just 230 billion rupees, we can provide healthcare services to the people of entire Pakistan,” he claimed.