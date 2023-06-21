Alvi approves maternity, paternity leave bill

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday gave his assent to the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023 and Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023.

Under the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023, the women employees of the public and private departments under the administrative control of the federal government will be entitled to maternity leave with full pay for three times during service – 180 days for first time, 120 days for second time and 90 days for third time.

Similarly, the male employees will be entitled to the paternity leave of 30 days only for three times. In case of violation, imprisonment of up to 6 months or fine of up to Rs100,000 or both can be imposed. The president approved the Bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.

President Dr Arif Alvi also gave assent to the Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023.

Under the Bill, availability of trained paramedical staff to provide first aid to the children in public and private schools of Islamabad has been made mandatory, said a press release issued by the President House

press wing. All the private schools in Islamabad will ensure the availability of paramedical staff on their premises to provide medical assistance to the children who need it.

The federal government will ensure the availability of paramedical staff in all government schools to provide medical assistance to the children.

In case of violation, a fine of up to Rs100,000 after the first warning, and imprisonment for up to six months thereafter can be imposed. The president approved the Bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.