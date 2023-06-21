Two cops suspended for torturing women

CHARSADDA: The Regional Police Officer of Mardan has suspended two policemen after a video went viral on social media wherein the cops were seen torturing women at a Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) centre in Charsadda.

The video showed women at the local high school in Charsadda who were there to receive money under the BISP. The cop was seen torturing the destitute women.

Mardan Regional Police Officer Muhammad Suleman took action and suspended Constable Ayaz and Constable Muhammad Zada who were identified as the accused. He ordered the Charsadda district police officer to take departmental action against the accused.

The Mardan RPO said no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.