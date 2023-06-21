TDHS executive council condemns May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: The executive council of Tehreek-e-Difa Harmain Sharifain (TDHS) met here on Tuesday with Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim in the chair and strongly condemned May 9 violence demanding exemplary punishment for miscreants.

The meeting passed a resolution condemning unruly mob attacks at Jinnah House and military buildings and memorials of martyrs under a well-planned conspiracy.

The meeting was attended by Maulana Fazalur Rehman Khalil, Shah Awais Noorani, Hafiz Sajjad Qamar and others.

The Tehreek-e-Difa-Harmain Sharifain through the resolution maintained that those involved in May 9 vandalism could not be loyal to the country.

The meeting while hailing arrangements made by Saudi Government for Pakistani pilgrims, demanded the provision of the Road-to-Makkah facility at other airports in the country after successful operation at the Islamabad Airport.

The meeting appreciated the efforts of the Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki in this connection.