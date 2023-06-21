Zardari, Bilawal vow to follow Benazir’s agenda for country’s uplift

ISLAMABAD/MULTAN: Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reiterated their commitment to follow the philosophy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto (BB), saying that the PPP will remain firmly committed to philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, the strengthening of democratic institutions in the country and the promotion of equality in society.

“The time has come for each and every one of us - the patriotic Pakistanis to put forward the ‘Benazir Agenda’ for the progress and development, prosperity, stability and uplift of the country,” they urged while paying tribute to the first elected woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on her 70th birth anniversary.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP should be steadfast on the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and must fulfil her dreams.

Zardari said that the aim of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s politics was to end the darkness of ignorance from the country. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto struggled throughout her life to liberate the people from social and economic exploitation,” he said.

Zardari said that PPP is struggling to make this country one that was envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a Pakistan where social and economic justice is available to the people and a society that is free from all kinds of extremism and terror.

He said that PPP will definitely liberate the people from poverty, bankruptcy and economic misery.

Zardari said that Bilawal Bhutto is determined to fulfil the mission of his great maternal grandfather and great mother. He said that the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is a beacon of hope for us. Zardari expressed his resolve to complete the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

While Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Dukhtar-e-Mashriq (Daugher of the East) was a ray of light throughout her life for the nation trapped in darkness, and even today her thoughts and philosophy are a beacon of light for the country in difficult situations.

He said that due to the previous regime, inflation and unemployment have become uncontrollable in the country, but to control them and eradicate poverty, the people-friendly philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto must be followed.

He said in the past too, Pakistan had to face difficult situations many times, but the people always believed that no matter how tough the situation, “Benazir Aaegi, Rozgar Laaegi” (Benazir will come, bring employment).

“I assure the nation that if the people gave the mandate to our party in the upcoming general elections, the PPP government will also create ample employment opportunities in the country, just like it was done during governments of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he vowed.

Bilawal said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was, truly a history-making personality and a movement, adding that if the plant of democracy is growing in the country today, it is actually the fruit of the long and tireless struggle and sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He pointed out that after the martyrdom of the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto played a key role in restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the best way to pay homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is to follow her vision and philosophy and associate oneself with the struggle to complete her incomplete mission.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani paid a great tribute to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her birth anniversary observed here on Tuesday.

He said today’s democracy in the country is because of Benazir Bhutto’s struggle. Mohtarma Benazir and Nawaz Sharif signed the historical contract of Charter of Democracy, which paved the way to strengthen democratic system in the country. Benazir made a great struggle in the country. The Charter of Democracy still needs to be implemented by 15pc, he said. The PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s thinking was transferred to Bilawal Bhutto, he said. The youth of PPP is active, he added.

Gillani said that people leave but their thoughts remain for the guidance of next generations. The implementation of the manifesto will bring prosperity to the country. The PPP is suffering from Ayub Khan’s era. The attack on the martyr’s memorial is an attack on Pakistan. They have also made sacrifices for Pakistan. If there is an attack on Pakistan’s property, it is not normal.

Benazir Bhutto was a great leader, the first female prime minister of Muslim countries. People are the source of real power and Benazir Bhutto went ahead with this idea.

The attacks on army building, memorial martyrs is an abnormal action. The separate province of South Punjab should not be disputed, this region has a history.

The differences in politics are called democracy, he said.

There are many problems, problems can be solved through dialogue. There are many parties so there are problems, Gillani added.