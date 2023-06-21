Rabbani urges inclusion of Constitution in syllabus

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani, Convener of the Advisory Committee of Parliament for the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Constitution, 1973, has emphasised the significant impact of including the Constitution, 1973, in the federal education syllabus, saying that it would have far-reaching effects on Pakistani society, culture, and history.

In a statement, he highlighted that the syllabus would also rectify historical distortions regarding constitutional history imposed by various dictators. Senator Raza Rabbani mentioned that the committee had established a subcommittee under the Ministry of Information, in consultation with the HEC and the Federal Board, which made recommendations for the new syllabus and developed its core components. He said incorporating the Constitution into the curriculum would foster awareness of the fundamental rights outlined in the Constitution, 1973, thereby strengthening the democratic system and promoting respect for and empowerment of the institutions functioning under the Constitution. He mentioned that once the new syllabus is finalised, it will be shared with the provinces for adoption with any necessary modifications.