IPP forms regional committees

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday has announced the formation of regional committees across the Punjab province. IPP Secretary General, Aamir Kiyani issued a notification. The regional committees have been established in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi divisions,to strengthen the party. Muhammad Ras, Khalid Mahmood, Shoaib Siddiqui, and others have been appointed to lead the regional committee, Lahore. Similarly, Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Akhlaq, and Mamoon Tarar have been appointed to lead the Gujranwala regional committee.
PESHAWAR: Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, the representative of the World Health Organisation in Pakistan, on Tuesday...
Islamabad: In the grip of an extreme weather recently, parts of southwest Pakistan are pummelling by heatwave that...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Yadgar-e-Dastoor and Bagh-e-Dastoor were...
ISLAMABAD: The cost of providing healthcare services has tripled in Pakistan during the last two years due to an...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday gave his assent to the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023 and Trained...
CHARSADDA: The Regional Police Officer of Mardan has suspended two policemen after a video went viral on social media...