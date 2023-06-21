IPP forms regional committees

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday has announced the formation of regional committees across the Punjab province. IPP Secretary General, Aamir Kiyani issued a notification. The regional committees have been established in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi divisions,to strengthen the party. Muhammad Ras, Khalid Mahmood, Shoaib Siddiqui, and others have been appointed to lead the regional committee, Lahore. Similarly, Rana Nazir, Chaudhry Akhlaq, and Mamoon Tarar have been appointed to lead the Gujranwala regional committee.