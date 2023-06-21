 
National

Cheetah killed in Nowshera

By Our Correspondent
June 21, 2023

NOWSHERA: Unidentified people killed a cheetah in the mountainous area of Manahi in the Nowshera district. It was learnt that the cheetah had been spotted in the Manahi area a few days ago.