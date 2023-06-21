Eidul Azha: Three-day holiday approved

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday approved a three-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha, which will be celebrated on June 29, according to a statement issued by the Cabinet Division.

“[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha as follows: 29th and 30th June, 2023 (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and 29th June to 1st July, 2023 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing 6 days working in a week.”