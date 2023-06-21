All members of PTI central legal committee denotified

ISLAMABAD: On the instruction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday, all members of the party’s Central Legal Committee were denotified with immediate effect.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub issued a notification in this regard.

Separately, he took to his Twitter account to write, “No suppliers for winter LNG cargoes for Pakistan. Economic and political risk being cited as the main reason. It will be a winter without gas. Get your kerosene stoves or LPG cylinders ready. The $ will be at 382, no gas, no electricity, extremely high inflation, mass exodus of people from Pakistan, and only deliverable from the PDM govt is - lots of hot air. Just fixated on ‘fixing PTI’ and neglecting everything else”.