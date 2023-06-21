Shehbaz, Abbasi to be in Paris today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be in Paris on Wednesday (today) but they will not meet each other.

Abbasi, who left Paris on Tuesday morning, returned in the evening for the Paris Air Show. He had a meeting with the PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz is leaving Islamabad for Paris today for attending and addressing a global summit on New Global Financing Pact and will have important meetings on the sidelines with UN Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres, host President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of Brazil Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, World Bank President Ajay Banga, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen and other world leaders.

The sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz will leave for London on Thursday where he will have important consultations with the PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif while some other leaders already present in London will also be attending the meeting.

The summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

The prime minister will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of international financial institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.