Two soldiers martyred in IED explosion

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.
The martyred soldiers are Sepoy Gul Rauf (age 29 years, r/o Lakki Marwat) and Sepoy Abid Ullah (23, r/o Karak).
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
The Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.
