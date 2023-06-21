PAC takes strong exception to perks, privileges of Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: The issue of approval of a bill on perks and privileges of the Senate chairman and former chairmen landed at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which expressed its strong concern over the passage of the bill from the Senate, asking whether the country’s economy could afford such incentives.

In Tuesday’s PAC meeting, the members vowed that if the bill comes up in the National Assembly, it should reject it.

The meeting was told that former Nadra chairman Tariq Malik and his close associates allegedly carried out Rs14 billion corruption in the purchase of smart cards, Iris system and census tablets.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan shared a letter of an unknown employee to the PAC members which accused the former Nadra chairman and his associates of corrupt practices.

While taking up the matter of perks and privileges of Senate chairman, Noor Alam said that under the bill, the chairman’s family will also get benefits for life and even the chairman and his family will be able to travel in a chartered plane.

Committee member Senator Salim Mandviwalla said that there was a lot of shame on the approval of this bill and the bill was not shown to many members but their signatures were taken. He said there are many surprising things in the bill as Senate ex-chairmen and National Assembly speakers could get the services of 12 civil servants in the bill. He said only Rs20 per kilometer allowance had been increased for Senate members while all other things were for the chairman.

Mandviwalla said the NA speaker’s name was also added. “Eight employees will always remain with each retired Senate chairman,” he said. The PAC chairman remarked that as per the bill, the Senate chairman will be able to get treatment for life in and outside the country. “As a member of parliament, I feel bad and do not like these privileges due to the economic situation,” he said.

He questioned if the PAC could take up this matter. “We want judges are also asked to reduce their salaries,” he said. PAC member Shaikh Rohale Asghar, while condemning the passage of the bill, said that all those issues where the state money was involved could be taken up by the PAC.

Meanwhile, presenting a letter sent by the unknown employee in the committee meeting about alleged corruption of Rs14 billion, the PAC chairman said that Tariq Malik and his close associates used Nadra Technologies Limited (NTL) for corrupt practices.

The FIA officials told the committee that the FIA had taken the statement of former Nadra chairman in the purchase case of smart card, Iris and census tablets, and JIT was being constituted.

Noor Alam said that only the Nadra chairman has resigned while other officers are still working on their posts. Rohale Asghar said that these officers should not remain on the posts till the inquiry is completed.