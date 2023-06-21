Discos seek Nepra’s nod to collect addl Rs2.05/unit in July bills

A representational image of transmission tower, also known as an electricity pylon. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The power distribution companies (discos) have requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to collect an additional Rs2.0536 per unit from consumers in their July electricity bills.

This additional charge is related to the monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for May 2023. Similarly, K-Electric has also sought Nepra’s permission to collect an extra Rs1.495 per unit in July 2023 bills. The request is based on consumers paying less than the actual power generation cost, particularly due to the use of imported gas and oil. Public hearings on these petitions will be held by the power regulator on July 5.

According to the tariff mechanism, changes in fuel costs are passed on to consumers on a monthly basis through an automatic mechanism. On the other hand, quarterly tariff adjustments, accounting for variations in power purchase prices, capacity charges, variable operation, and maintenance costs, use of system charges, and the impact of transmission and distribution losses, are included in the base tariff set by the federal government.

A petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos stated that the consumers’ reference fuel charges for May were Rs7.8281 per unit, while the actual fuel cost amounted to Rs9.8817 per unit. Therefore, the request was made to allow the additional increase of Rs2.0536 per unit to be passed on to consumers.

According to data shared with the regulator, the CPPA-G reported that during May, 12,283.68 GWh of electricity was generated at a cost of Rs119.43 billion, equivalent to Rs9.7205 per unit. Out of the total generated electricity, 11,954.36 GWh was delivered to Discos, with transmission losses at 2.46 percent.

During the month under review, power generation witnessed a 16 percent year-on-year decline but showed a 23 percent increase compared to the previous month. Notably, the cumulative power generation for the eleven-month period decreased by 10 percent year-on-year, amounting to 115,876 GWh. The average generation cost in May 2023 also dropped by 26 percent to Rs9.7 per unit compared to the same month last year, and by five percent compared to the previous month.

Hydel generation in May accounted for 26.96 percent (3312.2 GWh), indicating a 79 percent increase from April’s 18.7 percent (1872.24 GWh). Data also revealed that the expensive electricity generated from furnace oil in May amounted to 1.96 percent (241GWh), representing an 8.25 percent rise compared to April’s 2.22 percent (222.6 GWh). The cost of RFO-based electricity in May was Rs23.2416 per unit. No electricity was generated from high-speed diesel during the month.

Natural gas-based generation contributed 10.35 percent (1,270.9 GWh) to the national grid in May, costing Rs12.455 per unit. In April, gas-based power generation accounted for 11.88 percent (1189.4 GWh) at a cost of Rs11.864 per unit, indicating a 4.98 percent increase in generation cost. During May, generation from the coal-based power plants experienced a 9.5 percent boost, reaching 2061.3 GWh (16.78pc) compared to April’s 1883.13GWh (18.17pc).

Coal proved to be a relatively cheaper option for power generation compared to RFO and RLNG, costing Rs10.5273 per unit. Furthermore, the generation cost for coal was 14.2pc lower than April’s Rs12.2696 per unit. The cost of RLNG-based electricity escalated to Rs24.4595 per unit in May from Rs23.835 per unit in April. The RLNG-based electricity’s contribution to the national grid rose by 23.6pc, totalling 2988 GWh (24.33pc), surpassing April’s 2417.75 GWh (24.15pc).

In May, generation from the nuclear power plants increased to 1542.56 GWh (12.56pc) compared to April’s 11916 GWh (19.14pc). The per unit cost of nuclear power was Rs1.148, an increase from April’s Rs1.055. Pakistan imported 34.5 GWh of electricity from Iran in May at a cost of Rs23.5259 per unit. Additionally, 74.87 GWh of electricity was generated from bagasse at Rs5.9822 per unit. Wind, solar, and mixed sources contributed 606.58 GWh, 124 GWh, and 27.66 GWh, respectively, to the national grid during May.