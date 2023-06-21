Struggle for rights of Balochistan to continue: Hidayatur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and top leader of “Haq Do Balochistan” movement, Tuesday said he would continue his struggle for rights of Balochistan and its people.

Addressing a press conference here, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman said 16 FIRs were registered against him because he was demanding rights of the province which is rich in resources like water, gold and other mines. He said he remained in prison for over four months for demanding basic rights of people of Balochistan under the Constitution of Pakistan. “We should not be suppressed through use of force, as we only demand our rights as respectable citizens of the country”, he said.

“We demand the rights which are promised in the Constitution, and doubts should not be cast on us we are Pakistanis or not”, Hidayatur Rehman said.

Maulana demanded removal of unnecessary check-posts, maintaining humiliation of locals would not be tolerated. “I was imprisoned only because I was demanding access of locals to sea water”, he told media persons.

He pointed out the province has 750km long coast, rich in natural resources. The CPEC is like backbone of the country, but the people of province are deprived of safe drinking water, basic education and health facility with highest mortality rate in the country. “Those who demand their rights should not be dubbed as traitors. Youth of Balochistan should not be considered as third class citizens of the country”, he pleaded. Maulana Hidayatur regretted there had been no development work in the province during the previous government and no any by the incumbent government. Sense of deprivation, particularly among the youth, is increasing, he said. “We were told Gwadar Port and the gold mines will change our destiny, but the situation is otherwise”, he remarked.

He also alleged corruption is on the rise in Balochistan, while the chief minister is least concerned about the problems of people.