DC House attacked with rockets in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two rockets were fired at Miranshah Camp from an undisclosed location on Tuesday, official sources said. It was learnt that one of the projectiles landed at the residence of the deputy commissioner in Miranshah, district headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district. DC Rehan Gul Khattak was not present at his house. The rocket attack, however, left his driver injured. The DC House suffered damage. The second rocket fell on the ground outside the DC residence.
