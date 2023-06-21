Pakistan, Russia agree to deepen, diversify ties

ISLAMABAD: The fifth round of Pakistan-Russia Bilateral Political Consultations was held at the Foreign Office on Tuesday. Both countries were in agreement to deepen and diversify bilateral ties and also agreed on efforts for sustainable peace, stability and continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, who returned from Iran, and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, led their respective sides. An important inclusion in the talks was the presence of Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, in the Russian delegation. This signifies the importance that was given to Afghanistan during the parleys.

As Pak-Russian bilateral relations move upwards, consultations “provided an opportunity to review the trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations and to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in the context of commemorating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Russia diplomatic relations this year”, remarked an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the conclusion of the talks. Pakistan says it enjoys friendly relations with Russia marked by mutual respect, trust and understanding.

On Tuesday at the Foreign Office, the two sides engaged in comprehensive and productive discussions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and to deepen understanding on regional and global issues of mutual interest. “The talks encompassed a wide range of topics including political, economic, defence, energy and people-to-people contacts”, said the Foreign Office. The two sides reiterated their strong desire to deepen and diversify bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual understanding, trust and cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of cooperation in the field of energy and agreed to expand cooperation in higher education, culture and science and technology.

“In the realm of security cooperation, the delegations reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in combating terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime. The two delegations agreed to enhance cooperation in multilateral forums and exchanged views on regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Middle East and South Asia”, added the Foreign Office. Agreeing that the dividends of peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region, they reaffirmed support for efforts for sustainable peace, stability and continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The next round of Pakistan-Russia Bilateral Political Consultations would be held in Moscow on mutually convenient dates.