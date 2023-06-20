Secretaries directed to follow ECP instructions

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Monday directed administrative secretaries of all departments to follow instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and rules of business in discharging day-to-day affairs of the government.

He gave the instruction in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat to review good governance initiatives.

The chief secretary stressed that good governance measures should continue for public welfare.

He advised that administrative secretaries should approach the ECP for prior approval in case of urgency.

The chief secretary directed the Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department to strictly monitor attendance of teachers in schools through the Independent Monitoring Unit.

Similarly, action was also ordered against principals or heads of the schools showing passing ratio of students in board examination very low or unsatisfactory.

During summer vacation, the chief secretary directed the E&SE Department to initiate a skill development programme in each district in collaboration with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to teach students various skills in government schools.

The PMRU director briefed the meeting on performance of departments during the last three months.

He informed the meeting that the file tracking system was being used in 28 percent sections of the Civil Secretariat.

The chief secretary directed officials to ensure cent percent implementation of the file tracking system.