Cops facing inquiry for negligence

PE­SHAWAR: An inquiry under Section 118 D of Police Act 2017 is being conducted against the officials of Michni Gate police station for negligence.

The Peer Bala police post of the same police station was attacked with grenades the other day. No casualty was reported, however.

Police later arrested the additional moharrar and the guard for negligence on their part.

“The FIR has been registered but the proceedings have been stopped as we are probing the matter. The cops were released from quarter guard,” said SP Warsak Arshad Khan.

He said they will be arrested in this FIR if found guilty after enquiry.

Hardly any action was taken against cops in such attacks on posts and police stations in the past.

In most cases, the police take credit, saying the attack was repulsed successfully by the alert

cops.