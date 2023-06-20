Jirga seeks establishment of cadet, women colleges in Orakzai

KALAYA: A jirga of elders on Monday urged the government to establish cadet and women colleges and shift the offices of district administration to Orakzai tribal district to facilitate the people.

The jirga held at Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district, was addressed by Malik Shakil Safiullah, Tehsil Chairman Mufti Tahir and other elders.

The elders said the government had approved a cadet college for the Orakzai district in 2008 but that promise was yet to be honoured.

They said the college was not set up due to the political wrangling among the local politicians, which deprived the children of receiving the quality education.

The speakers criticised the government for not honouring the pledges made at the time of merger of the erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that people were faced with a host of problems, including lack of education, health facilities and non-availability of electricity, potable water, dilapidated roads and others.

The elders asked the government to establish degree colleges for women so that girls could receive higher education at the local level.

They said that neither district could develop nor people’ issues could be resolved until and unless offices of district administration were shifted to Orakzai from Hangu.

The elders urged the government to relocate the offices of officials of district administration as soon as possible to facilitate local people.