Minister wants KP tourist attractions explored, promoted

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, has stressed the need for concerted efforts to explore and promote the countless tourist attractions in our province to invite foreign visitors.

He expressed these views during a briefing which he received at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA).

The briefing focused on tourism opportunities in the province and the efforts of KPCTA to explore them, said a handout.

KPCTA Director General Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, General Manager for Planning Hayat Ali Shah, Manager Marketing and Information Humayun Khan, GM Tourism Sajjad Hamid , Manager Digital and Transformation Cell Baseer Ahmad and other officials were present there.

The minister said that he cultural and tourism activities should be effectively promoted at the local, national, and international levels to inform both local and foreign tourists about our rich traditions and to highlight the tourism potential and beautiful spots in the province.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has beautiful tourist spots and great tourism potential, but these opportunities need to be explored, stops developed, and introduced globally to attract more visitors,” he said.

Adnan Jalil said tourism can play a crucial role in socio-economic progress, and its significance cannot be denied even in today’s modern world. He said the KP Board of Investment and Trade would promote and highlight KPCTA projects at various forums for attracting foreign investment in the tourism sector of KP.

The KPCTA director general highlighted various initiatives aimed at attracting tourists and the efforts being made to facilitate and guide them at tourist places.